Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after buying an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,518.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after buying an additional 496,863 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43,047.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 323,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 322,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.24. 348,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,099. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

