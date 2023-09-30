Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 815 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 496,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 157,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 265,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. 1,008,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

