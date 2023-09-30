Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $191.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,158,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,793. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

