Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,441.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 677,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 662,161 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 966.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,837.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.01. 63,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,404. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $233.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

