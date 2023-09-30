Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.49. The company had a trading volume of 530,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,415. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

