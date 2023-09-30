Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $749,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,136,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,238,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.