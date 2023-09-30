Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $564.96. 1,887,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $572.18. The company has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.00.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

