Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 873,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,706,000 after purchasing an additional 205,561 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 267,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 174,207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 931 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

