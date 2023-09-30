Jmac Enterprises LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. 13,543,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

