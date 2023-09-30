Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

