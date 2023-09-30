JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Open Lending from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPRO

Open Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $883.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,529,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,357,555.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,000 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after buying an additional 2,277,806 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.