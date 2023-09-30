JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE WSR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

