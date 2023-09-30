John Wiley & Sons, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.97. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

