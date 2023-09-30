Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $70,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1,612.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $635,928.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,389,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,670,681 shares of company stock valued at $236,751,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

