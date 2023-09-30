Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after buying an additional 406,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. 1,529,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

