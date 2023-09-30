Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

PVH Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.