Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes $14.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,620,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. 20,292,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,973,927. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

