Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

JOUT stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.