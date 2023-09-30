JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

DKNG opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

