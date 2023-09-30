JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Increased by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 12.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. 4,681,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,276. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

