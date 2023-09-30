JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 15.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $85,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

