Kennedy Investment Group Sells 227 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kennedy Investment Group lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $504.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $467.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

