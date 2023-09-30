Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Chart Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 282,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -367.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

