Kercheville Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises 2.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

HES stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $153.00. 1,866,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.82. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Hess

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.