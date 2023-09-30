Kercheville Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

SHOP stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. 13,705,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

