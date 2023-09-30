Kercheville Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $26,555,000.

BOWL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 2,131,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

