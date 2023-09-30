Kercheville Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $26,555,000.
BOWL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 2,131,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.23.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
