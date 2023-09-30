Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

