Kercheville Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

SLV stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 36,658,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,645,586. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

