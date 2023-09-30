Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 186.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. 10,902,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,165,358. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.