Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.