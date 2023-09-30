Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Markforged by 2,796.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Markforged Price Performance

Markforged stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Markforged Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Markforged had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

