KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,760 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 928,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.