KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,831.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,908.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,931.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

