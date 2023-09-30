KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,904,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $116.05 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.