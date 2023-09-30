KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.