KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 31.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $636.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.06 and a 1 year high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

