KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,227.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,532.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

