KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

