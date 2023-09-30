KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

