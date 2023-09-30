KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

NYSE SHOP opened at $54.59 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

