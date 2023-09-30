KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

