Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for about 2.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after buying an additional 147,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

VOYA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. 592,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

