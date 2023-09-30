Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.16% of RXO worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 752.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.73. 823,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.38. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other RXO news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek bought 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at $233,569.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

