Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys 61 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 3.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.06% of Markel Group worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 220.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL traded down $34.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,472.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,667. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,084.08 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,485.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,385.54.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.