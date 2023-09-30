Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 1.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

