Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,780 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after buying an additional 486,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after buying an additional 515,472 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.67. 624,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,350. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

