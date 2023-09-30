Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $20.07 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 5.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AutoZone by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,803.12.

NYSE AZO traded down $19.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,539.99. The stock had a trading volume of 149,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,120.00 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,509.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,515.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

