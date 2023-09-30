Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock remained flat at $18.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 125,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,979. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

