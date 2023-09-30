Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $3.96 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,196,000 after acquiring an additional 263,691 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.55. 1,744,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,068. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

