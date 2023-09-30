Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Makes New $14.18 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 175,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 3.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,055. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

